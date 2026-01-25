College Professor Stabbed to Death in Mumbai Local Train; Accused Held

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a college professor to death following a minor altercation in a crowded Mumbai local train. The incident took place on Saturday evening as the train was entering Malad railway station.

The accused has been identified as Omkar Shinde (27). Police said he stabbed Alok Singh, a mathematics professor at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics, Vile Parle, during an argument inside a second-class coach of a Churchgate–Borivali slow train. Singh was travelling with another teacher at the time.

According to the police, the altercation escalated following which Shinde allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Singh repeatedly before fleeing the scene as the train halted at Malad station. Despite his injuries, Singh managed to alight from the train but collapsed on the platform. Police said he was rushed to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli, where he was declared dead on arrival. Hospital authorities said he sustained multiple stab wounds to the abdomen.

Police identified the accused through CCTV footage that showed a man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans running across the foot overbridge shortly after the attack. Shinde was apprehended from the Kurar area within 12 hours of the incident, officials said.

Singh, who lived in Malad, had been working at the college since March 2024. His father, Anil Kumar, is a security official attached to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Kumar, who was in Delhi on official duty for Republic Day-related events, returned to Mumbai immediately after being informed of the incident. The family is awaiting the arrival of the victim’s younger brother from Lucknow.

Anil Kumar said the Defence Minister had assured him that the matter would be taken up with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure justice. He also sought high-level intervention in the case.

Meanwhile, Singh’s relatives alleged delays in medical treatment, claiming that the victim was attacked around 5.50 pm but received medical attention only after 7 pm. They alleged that GRP personnel prioritised procedural formalities over rushing Singh to hospital. The post-mortem report cited excessive blood loss as the cause of death which means timely medical intervention could have saved his life, the relatives alleged.

Police said further investigation is underway.



