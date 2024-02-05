Cold War Between Mayor and Commissioner Ends- Council Meeting Shortly

Hyderabad: After Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, her cold war with GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose appears to have ended and the corporation will now hold its general body meeting after the conclusion of the Assembly Budget Session.

The draft Budget of the GHMC for the financial year 2024-25 is likley to be discussed in the meeting.The last general body meeting was held in August 2023; as per norms it should meet every three months.“There are always chances that the Assembly Session will be extended, so we are not sure about the date, We will try to hold the GHMC meeting a day after the session ends," said a GHMC official.The Mayor met the Chief Minister on February 3 and complained that her letters to the commissioner seeking to hold the council meeting had evoked no response.On Monday, the GHMC secretary met the Mayor and Vijayalakshmi directed her to make arrangements to hold the council meeting. An all-party meeting of GHMC corporators with the Mayor is scheduled on Tuesday.A BJP corporator from Malkajgiri ward, Vurapalli Sravan, had filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking a direction to the GHMC to hold the council meeting. The plan is to schedule the meeting before the court delivers its order.Elections to the GHMC standing committee will also be held soon. The tenure of the standing committee that should meet every week ended in November 2023.