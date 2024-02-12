CoKarma Envisions Pan-India Expansion

Office spaces play a crucial role in fostering collaboration, boosting productivity, and nurturing a sense of community among employees. They provide a physical environment for face-to-face interaction, brainstorming sessions, and teamwork that often leads to innovative ideas and solutions.

Co-working, a concept that was initially Westernised, has gained immense popularity and is rapidly taking over the Indian working industry. This transformation can be attributed to several factors, including the outbreak of Covid-19, evolving business models, and the impact of global trends.CoKarma, a leading community-driven co-working space, is revolutionising the landscape of workspaces in Hyderabad with its innovative approach and strategic expansion initiatives. Offering a holistic environment for businesses to thrive, it aims to bolster entrepreneurship and growth within its vibrant co-working community.With a focus on supporting enterprises, it currently offers private cabins, event spaces, and meeting room solutions in strategically located centres across Hyderabad. These include Hitech City, Madhapur, Kondapur, Begumpet, Kokapet, and Himayatnagar.Over the past 15 months, CoKarma has experienced significant growth, expanding from 500 seats to 2,400 seats across eight centres. The recent signing of their ninth centre in Hyderabad marks another milestone in their remarkable journey.While consolidating its presence in Hyderabad, CoKarma eyes exponential growth with plans to scale to over 30 centres in the city. Beyond Hyderabad, the company seeks opportunities in major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Pune, aiming to replicate its successful model and community-driven ethos.Boasting aesthetically pleasing designs, open spaces, and all-glass partitions, it encourages collaboration and creativity. Additionally, the company hosts a myriad of startup events, workshops, and meet-ups, fostering valuable connections and knowledge sharing among entrepreneurs.CoKarma’s flexible offerings cater to startups and established businesses alike, providing tailored solutions through private cabins, managed spaces, day passes, meeting rooms, and event spaces. The company’s competitive pricing makes its services accessible and appealing to a wide spectrum of clients, including esteemed names such as Royal Enfield, DishTV, and F5 Networks, alongside burgeoning startups like Hivel, Zetwerk, and Zepto.Founder of CoKarma Tarun Mor says, “We're redefining workspaces with our office space solutions. Our strategic expansion plans reflect our commitment to nurturing a vibrant community where businesses thrive and ideas flourish. We're not just building offices; we're crafting environments that help build connections and empower entrepreneurship."