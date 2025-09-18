Cobra Hiding Under Pillow Sends Baripada Family Into Panic

Bhubaneswar: A routine afternoon nap turned into a nightmare for a man and his young son in Haripur village under Baripada subdivision on Thursday, when they discovered a deadly cobra hiding right under their pillow.

According to locals, Gadadhar Ojha and his six-year-old son were resting inside their house when the boy reached beneath the pillow to pick up a mobile phone. Instead of the device, he was met with a chilling hiss. Startled, the child cried out, “There’s a snake under the pillow!”

When Ojha cautiously lifted the pillow, he froze at the sight of a black cobra coiled tightly underneath. Realising the danger, father and son bolted out of the room, raising alarm in the neighborhood.

The terrified family immediately called the Snake Helpline, which dispatched experienced rescuer Krushnachandra Gochhayat to the scene. With steady hands and precise movements, Gochhayat safely captured the venomous intruder, later releasing it into the wild far away from human habitation.

Experts say such encounters spike during the monsoon, when snakes slither into homes seeking warmth and shelter.

“People should always stay alert, especially at night, and call trained rescuers instead of trying to handle snakes themselves,” warned a wildlife activist.

Although no one was harmed, the close call has left the Ojha family shaken.