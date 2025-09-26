Cobra Bite Kills Snake Helpline Volunteer During Public Display in Odisha’s Balangir

Bhubaneswar: A snake helpline volunteer lost his life after being bitten by a cobra during a public display following a rescue operation in Odisha’s Balangir district.

The deceased, identified as Santosh Chanda of Sahupada in Sindhekela village, was widely known for his snake-handling skills and was often called by locals whenever reptiles entered residential areas.

According to eyewitnesses, Santosh was summoned on Wednesday evening to capture a cobra that had strayed into a villager’s house. After rescuing the reptile, he took it to the village square, where he attempted to demonstrate his handling skills before a crowd. During the act, the cobra bit him on the tongue.

He collapsed immediately and was rushed to Bhawanipatna hospital in critical condition, but doctors declared him dead shortly after admission.

The incident has left the community in shock, as Santosh was admired for his courage and voluntary service. However, it has also triggered concern over the dangerous practice of performing with venomous snakes.

Wildlife experts and health officials reiterated warnings against such risky displays, stressing that cobras and other venomous species are unpredictable and should never be used for entertainment. They urged the public to report snake sightings to forest personnel and avoid handling reptiles without professional training.