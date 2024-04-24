Cobbler to Contest Against Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram

Kakinada: Yedida Bhaskara Rao, a cobbler from Pithapuram in Kakinada district, has announced his decision to contest the Pithapuram constituency against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Bhaskara Rao, who has been practicing his profession under a tree in a college for the past 20 years, studied B.A in politics and is determined to address local issues in his constituency.

Taking the nomination papers from the returning officer on Tuesday, Bhaskara Rao expressed his confidence in winning against Pawan Kalyan. He has been studying the problems faced by the town and has identified solutions by gathering information from various newspapers over the past four months.

Acknowledging his humble beginnings, Bhaskara Rao said that he comes from a poor family and seeks support from all sections of society. He believes that the Assembly is the perfect platform to resolve the issues in his constituency and plans to prepare a manifesto soon. His campaign aims to address the needs of the people and provide solutions to the problems they face.