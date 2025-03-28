Coal Sector is emerging as a key champion of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Coal, in its continued efforts to enhance domestic coal production and strengthen India’s energy security, successfully launched the 12th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy.

In his keynote address, Kishan Reddy highlighted India's historic achievement of surpassing one billion tonnes in coal production. He credited the transformation of the coal sector into a modern, transparent, and forward-looking industry to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since 2015, key reforms such as the introduction of a transparent auction regime, increased private sector participation, and technological advancements have reshaped the sector, fostering efficiency and competitiveness.

He emphasized that 125 coal mines have been successfully auctioned across 11 rounds, attracting investments worth approximately Rs.40,900 crore and creating over 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs. With the 12th tranche, an additional 28 coal and lignite blocks are being auctioned, further reducing India's reliance on imported coal, conserving foreign exchange, and strengthening the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The transparent auction process has spurred healthy competition, pushing public sector PSUs to compete with private players, thereby driving greater efficiency, reforms, and operational transformation. This shift is significantly enhancing the global competitiveness of India's coal sector.

The Minister highlighted that the coal sector is emerging as a key champion of Atmanirbhar Bharat, with a transparent and inclusive auction system attracting new companies and junior mining firms, providing them fresh opportunities to enter the industry.

Encouraging all stakeholders and industry players to actively participate in the 12th tranche of auctions, he underscored the collective responsibility in building an energy-secure and self-reliant India, aligned with the vision of the Prime Minister.

In his address Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, who was also present on the occasion, stated that with India surpassing one billion tonnes of coal production, the launch of the 12th round of commercial coal mine auctions marks another significant step towards energy self-sufficiency.

He emphasized that a transparent auction mechanism, industry-friendly policies, and increased private sector participation will not only enhance coal production but also attract investment, create employment opportunities, and accelerate infrastructure growth.

Dubey further highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in the coal sector, ensuring long-term energy security for the nation. He also reiterated that ease of doing business remains a key focus area, aligning with the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the energy domain.