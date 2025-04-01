Coal Sector Crosses One Billion Tonne Milestone in Cumulative Production for 2024-25

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, India’s coal sector has crossed the One Billion Tonne (BT) milestone in cumulative production for the financial year 2024-25.

This unprecedented feat underscores the Ministry of Coal’s relentless efforts to enhance production, streamline dispatches, and strengthen the nation’s energy security, according to Ministry of Coal.

The cumulative coal production in FY 2024-25 has now crossed the One Billion Tonne (BT) mark, reaching1047.57 (Provisional), compared to 997.83 MT in FY 2023-24, recording a substantial growth of 4.99 per cent.

Commercial and Captive, and other entities have also recorded a stupendous coal production of 197.50 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 28.11 per cent over the same period last year recorded at154.16 MT.

Similarly, coal dispatch has also demonstrated remarkable progress, The cumulative coal dispatch in FY 2024-25 has also exceeded the One BT milestone, reaching 1024.99MT (Provisional), as compared to 973.01 MT in FY 2023-24, reflecting a significant increase of 5.34 per cent.

Dispatch from Commercial, Captive, and other entities also witnessed a significant rise, reaching 196.83MT (provisional), with a growth of 31.39 per cent compared to the corresponding period of previous year which was recorded at 149.81 MT.

This milestone highlights India’s progress in ramping up domestic coal production while ensuring efficient distribution to meet growing energy demands. The Ministry of Coal remains committed to fostering self-reliance, reducing import dependency, and driving sustainable mining practices to bolster the nation’s energy security and economic resilience.