Coaching centre deaths: Delhi HC to hear plea seeking setting up of panel to probe incident

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea seeking to constitute a high-level committee to probe the incident in which three civil service aspirants drowned at the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar here.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela which said the matter be listed on Wednesday if the petition is in order by afternoon.

Petitioner advocate said he filed the petition on Monday and urged the court to hear it during the day.

The plea seeks for the constitution of a district level committee in every district of Delhi to examine the commercial constructions. In addition, the petition also sought setting up a high-level committee to investigate and report on the illegal running of coaching institutions.