Coaching centre deaths: Delhi HC pulls up authorities, slams freebies culture

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up authorities over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre, saying such tragedies are bound to happen when there is no collection of taxes due to a "freebies culture".

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said a "strange probe" was going on with police action against the passerby who drove a car but no action against MCD officials.

The court said multi-storey buildings were being allowed to operate but there was no proper drainage. "You are permitting multi-storey buildings but there is no proper drain. Your Civic authorities are bankrupt. If you don't have money to pay salaries, how will you upgrade infrature? You want freebie culture. You're not spending any money. So you're not spending any money," Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said.

The High court was hearing a PIL seeking a high-level committee to probe the death of three students in the flooded basement of a coaching institute.