CMs Of MP, C’garh Slam Didi For Protocol Lapses At Prez Event, Say It Disregards Constitution

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday slammed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for the ‘disrespectful’ treatment given to president Draupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the WB, calling it ‘disregard to the Constitution of India’.

Mr. Yadav said that such type of protocol lapses at the event of the president in West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government is ‘highly condemnable’ and added that creating such a situation for the president is not befitting of the position of a chief minister.

“I severely condemn it”, he said.

He said that the president occupies the highest Constitutional position and should be given treatment accordingly.

Surprisingly and shockingly, the incident is taken very lightly by the ruling Trinamool Congress by portraying it as ‘part of politics’, he said and added that it reflected a ‘horrible’ mindset.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai also severely condemned serious lapses in protocol at the president’s event in West Bengal, saying that ‘It is not merely an insult to the president, but is complete disregard to the Constitution, democratic values and the entire adivasi society’.

He said that Ms. Murmu is the first tribal president of India and such type of treatment given to her during her visit to West Bengal has hurt the sentiments of the entire tribal society.

He accused the Trinamool Congress of indulging in vote bank and appeasement politics and exhibiting arrogance of power and said that the West Bengal chief minister stooped so low that she did not even care to show respect to the highest Constitutional position of the country.