Top
Home » Nation

CMD of IREL Interacts With RINL Counterpart

Nation
DC Correspondent
10 April 2024 8:35 PM GMT
CMD of IREL Interacts With RINL Counterpart
x
Deependra Singh. (File Image: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: The chairman and managing director of Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), Deependra Singh, held an interactive session with his counterpart from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Atul Bhatt, at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Wednesday. They discussed the adoption of emerging technologies and the mutual commitment of their organisations towards collaboration, setting the stage for advancements in steel technology.

Deependra Singh expressed interest in RINL’s specialised steel products and enquired about applications of these products. He also recommended integrating rare materials into steel production to enhance functionalities and performance. IREL CMD, also mentioned the potential for collaborative research and development efforts between IREL and RINL.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IREL Deependra Singh Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh RINL AP News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X