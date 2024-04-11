CMD of IREL Interacts With RINL Counterpart

Visakhapatnam: The chairman and managing director of Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), Deependra Singh, held an interactive session with his counterpart from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Atul Bhatt, at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Wednesday. They discussed the adoption of emerging technologies and the mutual commitment of their organisations towards collaboration, setting the stage for advancements in steel technology.

Deependra Singh expressed interest in RINL’s specialised steel products and enquired about applications of these products. He also recommended integrating rare materials into steel production to enhance functionalities and performance. IREL CMD, also mentioned the potential for collaborative research and development efforts between IREL and RINL.