CM YS Jagan To Be Chief Guest For MILAN 2024

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest at the city parade and carnival that would be organised at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on February 22 as a part of international maritime exercise.The 12th edition of biennial ‘MILAN 2024’ will be held in Visakhapatnam from February 19 to February 27.This is for the second time the Chief Minister is participating in the city parade and carnival. He was also the chief guest in ‘MILAN-22’ city parade held at RK Beach on February 28, 2022. He attended the programme along with his wife YS Bharati and commissioned India’s largest destroyer INS Visakhapatnam on the occasion.Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh would be the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony of ‘MILAN 2024’ to be held on February 19.According to MILAN in-charge Commodore Shiraz Azad, the ‘Harbour Phase’ would be held from February 19 to February 23 and the ‘Sea Phase’ from February 24 to February 27. The Harbour Phase celebrations will kick off on February 21 at the Samudrika Naval Auditorium, with the Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the Milan Village at the Naval Base in the evening of the same day.A special programme is scheduled for February 22, with the Vice President participating in the events at the Samudrika Naval Auditorium.The officials said invitations have been sent to 57 countries and as per the initial information 20 ships would be participating in the multinational exercise, which is said to be the biggest event of the Indian Navy. Only two Indian aircraft carriers - INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya - would be participating. The Navy conducts 17 multilateral and bilateral exercises which exemplify India’s commitment to maintaining strong defence ties, a naval official said.Navies from the US, Japan, Australia, France, Bangladesh, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia are set to be among the participating nations.