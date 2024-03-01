CM to Decide on Utilization of Renovated Rushikonda Resorts

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would decide on usage of the renovated Rushikonda resorts here, IT and Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath has said.

Amarnath and regional YSRC coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy were present when tourism minister R.K. Roja inaugurated the resorts on Thursday. The buildings were renovated to international standards.

After the inauguration, Roja said, “Visakhapatnam would be developed as a very important city and these buildings have been constructed by keeping in mind the future requirements of the city.

The renovated resort exists in 9,88 acres on the hillock at Rushikonda Beach, and it was earlier known as Haritha Resorts.

Amarnath said, “Several obstructions had been created but we crossed all the hurdles and completed the project by obtaining permissions from environmental and other regulatory agencies.”

The Chief Minister appointed three officials as members of a committee that studied the prospects of making Visakhapatnam the administrative capital. Based on its report, the Chief Minister would decide whether to use the Rushikonda Resort for tourism or as the CM’s office, he said.

The renovated resort has seven blocks with a built up area of 1,48,413 5 square feet, in place of the old resort. The resort is developed on international standards with matching amenities, extensive greenery and landscaping works, the minister said.

An official release said CRZ approval for this was obtained in 2021, local body approval in 2022 and fire department NoC in 2023.

For site levelling, construction of buildings and providing internal and external infrastructure, an amount of Rs.365.24 crore was spent, it said.