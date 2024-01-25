CM to Attend RD Festivities, At Home

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Republic Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday morning. In the evening, he will participate in the At Home hosted by Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan.

According to the CMO, the CM will start from Tadepalli to IGMC stadium at 8:50 a.m. He will return home after the R-Day parade and festivities at the stadium are over.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Raj Bhavan at 4:15 pm and return home after the At Home programme.

Meanwhile, the IGMC Stadium is all set to hold the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday, after the full-dress rehearsal of the march past on Thursday. Governor Nazeer will hoist the National Flag while the Chief Minister and other dignitaries will be present.