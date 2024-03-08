CM Siddaramaiah Vows to Establish Vachana Sahitya University

Bidar: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while being honored at Basava Kalyana by Swamijis and religious leaders of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community for declaring Basavanna as the cultural leader of Karnataka, has pledged to establish the Vachana Sahitya University next year.

"In his speech, Swamiji emphasized the need for setting up Vachana Sahitya University in the state. I assure you that we will take all measures to start the University next year," the CM declared receiving a huge applause from the audience.

During his address, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of Vachana Sahitya in enriching Kannada literature. He recounted how, in the 12th century, the Sharanas led by Basavanna, disseminated teachings through 'Vachanas' in a language accessible to the uneducated masses.

Highlighting the Sharanas' vision of a casteless and classless society, Siddaramaiah stressed their values of Kayaka (Production) and Dasoha (Distribution). He stated that societal participation in productive activities and the equitable distribution of wealth were integral to their philosophy.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Siddaramaiah shared that on Basava Jayanti in 2013, he took the oath as Chief Minister. He said that he drew inspiration from social reformers like Basava, Buddha, Gandhiji, and Ambedkar and emphasized the enduring relevance of their principles. He praised the Anubhava Mantapa of Basavanna and Sharanas as the earliest form of parliamentary democracy in the world.

Expressing his beliefs, Siddaramaiah said, "God is everywhere; true devotion lies in following one's conscience and showing love to others. Our behavior determines Swarga and Naraka (Heaven and Hell). Kindness, as advocated by the Sharanas, is the essence of Dharma."

Highlighting the Sharanas' commitment to their words, Siddaramaiah expressed that his government is earnestly endeavoring to emulate their principles.

"We are making honest efforts to align our actions with our commitments. In my initial term as CM from 2013-18, we successfully fulfilled 158 out of 165 assurances. In the first 8 months of our current tenure, we have already honored all five guarantees," he stated.

"In the current fiscal year, we allocated Rs 36,000 crore, and the upcoming year will witness an increased budget of Rs 56,000 crore for this. Our comprehensive measures aim to bolster social and financial support for the underprivileged, Dalits, backward communities, minorities, farmers, and women," he emphasized.

Siddaramaiah seized the moment to affirm that the government has no intentions of discontinuing the guarantee schemes. "The guarantee schemes will remain in effect throughout our five-year administration," he added.