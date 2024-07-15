CM Siddaramaiah Ready to Take on Opposition in the Ongoing Session

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday exuded confidence to take on opposition parties-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) over issues raised by them on the floor of the assembly while the principal opposition party, the BJP, asserted to take alleged scams like allotment of plots in Mysuru city, fraudulent transactions in Valmiki Corporation to a logical end.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence to expose the opposition parties on the floor of the assembly and stated “There is no scope for hit and run on the floor of the assembly. I have answers for all the allegations made by opposition leaders.” He stated “I will not run away from facing politically motivated allegations.”



State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra sought answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in distribution of plots by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) running into crores of rupees and also fraudulent transactions in Maharishi Valmiki Development Corporation, a State government undertaking.



On irregularities in plot distribution by MUDA, Vijayendra said to take on ruling Congress party on the floor of the assembly and discussion is needed on both MUDA irregularities and also on Valmiki Corporation fraudulent transactions in the ongoing assembly session.



He demanded both MUDA irregularities and fraudulent transactions in Valmiki Corporation be handed over to sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial investigation. The BJP Chief stated a mere one-man judicial probe ordered by the State Government into MUDA irregularities was not enough.



Meanwhile, secretary of Congress Legislature Party Allamprabhu Patil convened a meeting of party legislators on Thursday at 6.30 pm at a hotel in Bengaluru city to discuss ways to tackle opposition parties during the ongoing assembly session.