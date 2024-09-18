CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar to Offer 'Ganga Pooja' at Tungabhadra Dam

Kalaburagi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, will offer ‘Ganga Pooja’ at the Tungabhadra Dam and felicitate the team responsible for its restoration on September 22.



On the night of August 10, Spillway Gate No 19 was washed away at the Tungabhadra Reservoir. However, under the expert guidance of Kannayya Naidu, five stoplogs were successfully installed and the restoration work was completed on August 18.

“The work was nothing short of a miracle, accomplished with the blessings of the Gods and the tireless efforts of officials and personnel. About 108 people were involved, with some even going underwater to complete the task. We will be honoring them during the Ganga Pooja and Bagina ceremony on September 22,” Shivakumar said.

“With the dam now full, it is customary to offer Bagina. I was abroad for some days. The Chief Minister insisted that I attend the event. Thus we will hold the program on September 22,” he added.