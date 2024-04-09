Hyderabad: TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP and the BRS had hatched a conspiracy to defeat the Congress in forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and weaken his position.

Revanth Reddy appealed to the people to thwart such attempts, ensure victory for the Congress in at least 14 Lok Sabha seats from the state and strengthen his hands further for the speedy development of the state.

He was speaking in his home constituency Kodangal on Monday and holding a preparatory meeting with local party leaders and cadre in the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The Chief Minister said the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc would come to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections and party leader Rahul Gandhi would become Prime Minister.

"If we give more Lok Sabha seats to the Congress from Telangana state, it will strengthen my hands further and enable me to secure more funds and projects from the Central government for the speedy development. But the BRS and the BJP are conspiring to defeat the Congress. They are working together to weaken me," the Chief Minister said.

He accused the BRS and the BJP of joining hands even in his home constituency Kodangal for bringing down the Congress majority. He urged voters to give the 50,000 majority to the Congress in Kodangal Assembly constituency, which is part of the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency, and teach a fitting lesson to the BRS and the BJP.

"BRS and BJP leaders are thinking that if they damage the Congress in Revanth Reddy's constituency Kodangal, it will weaken me in the state. I appeal to voters of Kodangal to be cautious against such conspiracies. If the Congress gets less majority in Kodangal, it's not just the party that will suffer but Kodangal development, Kodangal self respect will be hit," Revanth Reddy said.

He came down heavily on BJP Mahbubnagar candidate D.K. Aruna for failing to secure even a single paisa for Mahabubnagar district from the BJP government at the Centre in the last five years.

"The Congress gave power and position to Aruna. She was made a minister in the Congress government. But she deceived the Congress and joined the BJP in 2019. She became BJP vice-president. But what's the use? She could not secure national status for the Palamur Rangareddy irrigation project in the last five years. She could not secure any funds or development projects for Mahbubnagar district," he said.

Revanth Reddy said he became Chief Minister with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi. "I am the first one from Mahbubnagar district to become the CM. Sonia Gandhi gave such a rare opportunity and great honour for Mahbubnagar district. It's now the duty and responsibility of the people of Mahabubnagar to express gratitude to Sonia Gandhi by ensuring a big victory for the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls."