CM Reviews Sambhal Works, Pushes for Restoration of Ancient Pilgrimage Spots

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed ongoing development works in Sambhal and directed officials to adopt a phased approach to accelerate projects in the district.

Stressing that Sambhal's development is a key priority for the state government, the chief minister asked authorities to first restore ancient pilgrimage sites and traditional wells, and then move to museum projects and light-and-sound facilities in the second phase.

Adityanath reviewed progress across departments including Revenue, Home, Justice, Religious Affairs, PWD, Tourism & Culture, and Urban Development, according to an official statement.

He directed officials to expedite restoration of the district's 68 ancient pilgrimage sites and 19 wells, noting that these heritage spots are central to Sambhal's identity.

The chief minister also examined the status of the integrated office complex, where all key departments will be housed.

Reviewing the Mahishmati river revival project, the chief minister said rivers are lifelines and stressed that restoration work should be accelerated under the Namami Gange framework.

At the meeting, officials informed him that 93 per cent of the required land for residential and non-residential structures has been acquired.

Adityanath sought quick progress in land acquisition for the district court, jail and PAC establishment, asking departments concerned to remove bottlenecks at the earliest.

He also ordered improved public facilities, road development and land arrangements around the proposed 24-Kosi Parikrama route and major pilgrimage spots.

He also took stock of key urban development schemes including the Vandan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Vaishvik Nagarodaya Yojana, Antyeshti Sthal Vikas Yojana, Nagariya Jal Vikas Yojana, lake and pond rejuvenation plans, and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar Vikas Yojana, the statement said.

The chief minister further pushed for speeding up construction of the proposed CBG (compressed bio-gas) plant, emphasising its importance for sustainable urban development.