CM Revanth to Lay Foundation for Double Decker Corridor Near Kandlakoya Junction

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation for the construction for the 5.32-km-long double decker corridor near Kandlakoya junction along NH-44, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,580 crore, on Saturday marking a significant milestone in creation of transportation infrastructure in northern part of the city.

The project is aimed to address the long-standing traffic challenges faced by commuters in the NH-44 corridor, which traverses Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Kamareddy, Nirmal and Adilabad districts.

The project was speeded up after the Centre allowed the use of defence lands. It will take 55.85 acres of defence land and 8.41 acres of private land.

The corridor's design includes provisions for a future Metro Rail line in its third phase, promising expanded transportation options for commuters. The 131-pier structure has a 4,650-metre elevated section and a 600-metre underground tunnel.

Also on Saturday, Revanth Reddy will inaugurate sewage treatment plants ( STPs) at Nalla Cheruvu (Uppal) and Pedda Cheruvu (Kapra) and inaugurate the 1.78-km-long second level flyover at Bairamalguda junction.

This two-lane uni-directional flyover will connect Karmanghat and Chinthalkunta and BN Reddy Nagar.

The construction cost of the 86.5 million gallons per day (MLD) Nalla Cheruvu STP is `119.8 crore. The `45.67-crore STP at Pedda Cheruvu can handle 17.5 MLD.