CM Revanth: TG People Sent KCR Home, BRS Car Good Enough to Sell as Scrap

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that people of Telangana had sent "kedi (conman)," referring to BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao home in the Assembly polls and the party would meet the same fate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth Reddy said that after the Assembly polls, the car (BRS symbol) did not go to the shed for repairs, as claimed by Chandrashekar Rao and his son and party working president K.T. Rama Rao. Instead, the engine was damaged beyond repair.

“The car is only good enough to be sold as scrap," he said, adding that the Congress government would remain in power for next 10 years.

Revanth Reddy was speaking at the rally of Congress Medak Lok Sabha candidate Neelam Madhu, accompanied by ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Konda Surekha and party leaders.

Coming down heavily on the BJP and the BRS, which held the Medak Lok Sabha seat for 25 years, Revanth Reddy said, "Except for the industries set up by the Congress government of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 1980s while she was Medak MP, nothing came to Medak in the last 25 years.”

“The people of Medak elected MPs of the BJP from 1998 to 2004 and BRS from 2004 to 2024. Neither any major development works were taken up nor any major industries brought in. Despite this, the BRS and the BJP are seeking votes shamelessly. I appeal to the voters to punish them for neglecting the district."

He urged the voters to give one opportunity to the Congress this time for the all-round development of the constituency. He said Medak had elected Indira Gandhi as MP when the Congress was in crisis and urged them to strengthen the party again

"The Congress is in power in the state. The Congress-led government will come to power at the Centre. Both the Centre and state government will work together and put the development of Medak on the fast track. It's a golden opportunity for the people to develop Medak.”

Revanth Reddy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chandrashekar Rao were conspiring to topple the state government and warned them against it.

Revanth Reddy sought to know whether the BJP Medak Lok Sabha candidate M. Raghunandhan Rao did any development work when he was Dubbak MLA for three years. “How can Raghunandhan Rao win the Lok Sabha election from Medak when he lost badly from Dubbak in December,” he asked.

Revanth Reddy swore on the name of the Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple in Edupayala in Medak that he would waive crop loans up to `2 lakh before August 15.







Lashing out at BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P. Venkatrami Reddy, Revanth Reddy said, "Venkatrami Reddy worked as collector in Medak district and joined BRS two years ago. As collector, he forcibly acquired agriculture lands of poor farmers and Dalits by using the police for Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar on the directions of Chandrashekar Rao and denied them compensation. It's time for people of Medak to avenge his excesses.”



