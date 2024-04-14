CM Revanth Reiterates Efforts to Work on SC Categorisation

Hyderabad: Madiga community leaders from the Congress on Sunday met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and expressed confidence that he would work on categorisation of the Scheduled castes communities .

Gajjala Kantham, Pidamarthi Ravi and U. Varaprasad met Reddy, who assured them that they would be given their due share of posts, including nominated posts, Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council.

While reiterating his commitment to SC classification, the Chief Minister assured them that if the Congress came to power at the Centre, it would a bill in favour of classification on a priority basis.

The Madiga community leaders said that they would campaign extensively in all 17 Lok Sabha to ensure wins of Congress nominees. They said that at least 70 lakh Madiga community members in the state had been with the Congress since the beginning and would remain with the party in the future as well.