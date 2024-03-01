CM Revanth Reddy Urges T-town Bigwigs to Draft Wishlist

“He urged filmmakers to list out requests and also appropriate solutions to resolve their woes at the earliest,” said an industry source. “We are preparing a wishlist made up of 10 points. After that, trade body heads will meet the Chief Minister.”

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sunil Narang, president of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce, said, “Primarily, we are going to request a single-window clearance for permission to shoot at locations owned by the government. Currently, we are running from pillar to post for permission. The single-window clearance will be a win-win situation for both government and filmmakers since it will help the state earn good money and producers will have hassle-free shootings.”

Theatre owners sought a five-year validity for fire clearances over the existing three years and a single-window clearance for theatre managements.

“Now, the theatre owners have to approach eight departments such as municipality, R&B and sanitation and others for maintenance of theatres. If the government introduces a single window approval, it would benefit 450-odd theatres in Telangana state," the source pointed out.

The industry sources also claim that producers, exhibitors, and distributors have been demanding for an industry status for the Telugu film industry for quite a long time, "The industry status could fetch us bank loans at lower interest and power charges would be cut to Rs 3 per unit from Rs 7,” says the source.

During the pandemic, single theatres were run for almost two years with negligible footfalls but they were asked to pay Rs 20,000 to 40,000 per theatre and its reduction or exemption will also be included in the wish list.







