CM Revanth Reddy Attends Republic Day At Home





Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet colleagues attended the At Home programme organised by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan to mark Republic Day on Friday.



Leaders from BJP were conspicuous by their absence. Former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao attended the event.



This is for the first time that a Telangana state Chief Minister has attended an At Home at Raj Bhavan after 2019. This is also for the first time that a Telangana state Chief Minister attended At Home at Raj Bhavan after Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan took over as Governor in September 2019.



Previous Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao last attended the At Home at Raj Bhavan on August 15, 2019, Independence Day, during the tenure of then Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan.



Later, Rao along with his Cabinet ministers skipped the At Home following the confrontation with Dr Soundararajan on various issues. That trend continued on Friday, even after losing power in recent Assembly polls.



Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe took part in the event. Others present were Congress MLAs and MLCs. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, senior bureaucrats and police officials attended the event.

