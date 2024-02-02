CM Revanth orders suspension of Transco director

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered the suspension of TS discom director (operations) J. Srinivasa Rao for initiating an inspection of agriculture power connections in Mahbubnagar district on his own, without any instruction from the state government.

Revanth Reddy warned officials of severe action if they resorted to such acts and brought a bad name to the state government.The Chief Minister said that the government would not tolerate it if any official took an unilateral decision without consulting the government. The CM expressed anger over conducting the inspection of agricultural pump sets of farmers.This issue came up for discussion while the CM was reviewing the status of the applications received in the recently conducted Praja Palana at the Secretariat on Thursday. The CM asked Transco chairman and managing director S.A.M. Rizvi about inspecting agricultural pump sets. The CM inquired whether action was taken against the officials responsible.Deputy Chief Minister holding energy portfolio Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was present in the meeting, responded and explained to the CM that the issue had come to his notice as well. Bhatti said that discom director Srinivasa Reddy gave the orders without any departmental decision and superintendent engineer (SE) N.S.R. Murthy had implemented them.Bhatti informed the CM that Srinivasa Reddy had been removed from the duties and the SE was transferred.The CM cautioned officials to stop taking decisions on their own, saying they would lose their jobs otherwise. The government would not tolerate such actions which cause the government embarrassment, the CM said.