CM Revanth: Not Having Geeta Reddy in Cabinet is a Shortcoming, Takes Part in Eashwari Bai Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said it was a shortcoming that senior Congress leader Dr J. Geeta Reddy was not part of the Cabinet. Stating that Geeta Reddy always supported him and Congress during difficult times, Revanth Reddy said, "The Congress and I will always stand by Geeta Reddy’s family whenever required."

He was speaking at the 33rd death anniversary of Eashwari Bai, the mother of Dr Geeta Reddy, organised by the state government at Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday. Eashwari Bai was known for her work as a politician and social activist and was jailed for taking part in the 1969 statehood agigation.Revanth Reddy said, "I felt it was my responsibility to attend this event. Geeta Reddy has worked actively as TPCC working president. Despite facing health issues, she took active part in Congress' activities."“Geetha Reddy was the party's incharge for Nalgonda district. Under her supervision, the Congress won 11 out 12 Assembly seats in Nalgonda district that too with margins of over 50,000 votes in every constituency.”He praised Geeta Reddy for achieving the highest membership for the Congress in Nalgonda district when the party undertook online membership drive in 2022.Paying tributes to Eashwari Bai, Revanth Reddy said she was inspired by Dr B.R. Ambekdar and made her mark in politics. "While pursuing politics as a career, she provided a medical education to her daughter Geeta Reddy,” he noted.“Eshwari Bai was courageous because she worked for the uplift of Dalits and oppressed communities throughout her life. She displayed her fighting spirit as a Dalit woman when women were deprived of freedom.”