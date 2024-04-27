CM Revanth Lauds Sai Charan for Rescuing 50 workers from Fire Accident in Shadnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy commended 17-year-old intermediate student Sai Charan for his brave act in rescuing 50 workers from a fire accident at the Allen Homeo and Herbal Products Limited unit in Nandigama, Shadnagar, Rangareddy.



Charan, who was passing by, noticed the fire and quickly sprang into action. He found a rope within the premises, climbed up a window sill, and assisted the trapped workers in escaping to safety.





Firefighters also arrived at the scene and helped in the rescue operation.



Fire service personnel thanked Charan for his bravery and swift response.

