Top
Home » Nation

CM Revanth Lauds Sai Charan for Rescuing 50 workers from Fire Accident in Shadnagar

Nation
DC Correspondent
27 April 2024 6:23 AM GMT
CM Revanth Lauds Sai Charan for Rescuing 50 workers from Fire Accident in Shadnagar
x
Police appreaciating Seventeen-year-old Sai Charan for his brave act. (Photo:X)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy commended 17-year-old intermediate student Sai Charan for his brave act in rescuing 50 workers from a fire accident at the Allen Homeo and Herbal Products Limited unit in Nandigama, Shadnagar, Rangareddy.

Charan, who was passing by, noticed the fire and quickly sprang into action. He found a rope within the premises, climbed up a window sill, and assisted the trapped workers in escaping to safety.


Firefighters also arrived at the scene and helped in the rescue operation.
Fire service personnel thanked Charan for his bravery and swift response.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sai Charan Revanth Reddy Shadnagar Fire Accident Telangana 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X