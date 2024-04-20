CM Revanth Campaign in Bengaluru: Urges Voters to Give 20 LS Seats to Congress

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy asked Karnataka to 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha in the state to the Congress. Together with 14 seats in Telangana state, the Congress would come to power at the Centre, he said.

Revanth Reddy was speaking at a campaign meeting in Bengaluru. He said the Congress governments had transformed Bengaluru into the "Silicon Valley of India" due to which Karnataka had emerged as India's leading software exporter as well as semiconductor hub.

Alleging 'discrimination' by the BJP government at the Centre against Karnataka, Revanth Reddy said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave representation to seven ministers in his Cabinet from Gujarat and 12 from Uttar Pradesh. But he gave place to just one minister from Karnataka, which gave 27 Lok Sabha seats (in 2019). Is this not discrimination? Does this not amount to insulting Kannadigas?"

Revanth Reddy alleged that Modi had neglected both Telangana state and Karnataka in his cabinet while giving preference to Gujarat and UP.



The CM stated that the Congress government in Karnataka implemented Five Guarantees as promised in Assembly polls within a year of coming to power.





"The BJP made several promises during 2019 Lok Sabha polls but failed to deliver. The Congress government in Karnataka delivered on Five Guarantees within a year. It is for people to decide whether to vote for Congress which delivered on poll promises or vote for BJP which deceived voters."



