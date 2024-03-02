CM Revanth assures to hand over land to JNJMACHS, promises house sites to all journalists

He indicated his readiness to expedite the process by signing the file to hand over land to the society if its representatives came up with a road map for the purpose in consultation with minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Telangana Media Academy chairman K. Sreenivas Reddy.

He said the appointment of Sreenivas Reddy as chairman of the media academy underscored the importance the government placed on the welfare of journalists.

Society representatives belonging to various media outlets thanked Revanth Reddy for initiating the process of allocating house plots within the promised timeline of 100 days.

They said the BRS government had delayed implementation of a Supreme Court order, which had led to the passing away of 60 society members and the poor health condition of 20 others. Revanth Reddy recalled his own experience of not getting a house site despite paying Rs 10 lakh to the MLAs Housing Society.

Minister Srinivasa Reddy pledged to promptly implement the directives. Chief Minister's adviser Vem Narender Reddy was present at the meeting.



