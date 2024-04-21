Top
CM Revanth Address Public Meeting in Nizamabad Today

21 April 2024
CM Revanth Address Public Meeting in Nizamabad Today
Revanth Reddy.

Nizamabad: Chief Minister and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to address a public meeting in Nizamabad on April 22. Congress candidate for the Nizamabad Parliament constituency, T. Jeevan Reddy, will file his nomination papers on Monday. The public meeting will take place at the Old Collectorate ground, and officials are making arrangements for the event.

Congress leaders and supporters are optimistic that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's visit to Nizamabad will strengthen the party's prospects in the region. The party currently holds two of the seven Assembly constituencies in the Nizamabad Parliament constituency, with P. Sudarshan Reddy and R. Bhupathi Reddy representing the Bodhan and Nizamabad rural constituencies, respectively.

Source : Deccan Chronicle
