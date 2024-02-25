CM Revanth Acknowledges Concerns Over Gurukul Teachers Recruitment

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy thanked BSP leader R.S. Praveen Kumar for highlighting concerns regarding the recruitment for 9,200 posts by the Gurukul Teachers Recruitment Board (TREIRB) that was advertised in 2023. In a post on X, Revanth Reddy he assured that the concerns would be looked examined.

“It is a well known fact that the Telangana youth have felt cheated in the last decade. We endeavour to set right the mistakes of the past as soon as possible,” he said and added, “Suggestions from parties and individuals are welcomed by this government. We don’t try to score brownie points on it before the people while solving the problems.”

Earlier, Praveen Kumar had posted: “We are told that the government wants to hand over posting orders to the meritorious candidates before the announcement of the poll schedule by the ECI ‘at any cost’. While I understand your party’s political compulsions, the undue haste in recruiting such a large number of people without addressing serious concerns, I am afraid, will leave thousands of youth frustrated in Telangana for no reason.”

Praveen Kumar said that the removal of option to relinquish a post by a meritorious student was leaving many posts unfilled, and candidates were forced to wait for the next recruitment test, ad advised against linking the job recruitment process to political deadlines.