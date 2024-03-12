CM Pats AP Transco for Winning Golden Peacock Award

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the efforts of power utilities in Andhra Pradesh and congratulated AP Transco for winning the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for innovation.

Transco received the award for introducing an innovative day ahead power demand forecasting using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, special chief secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand and AP Transco joint managing director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu met the Chief Minister on Tuesday and briefed him about the Golden Peacock Award.

Ramachandra Reddy said it is a proud moment for AP power sector that it has received international recognition for its innovation, which ultimately led to the prestigious golden peacock award.

Vijayanand explained that the innovative forecasting approach has significantly mitigated issues related to grid over and under drawls. The accurate demand forecasting not only contributes to operational efficiency of the grid but also enhances the overall reliability and cost-effectiveness of power supply.

Chakradhar Babu received the award on behalf of AP Transco at the 31st World Congress on Leadership for Business Excellence organised by the Institute of Directors (IOD), UAE, at Abu Dhabi.

An awards jury led by former chief justice of India M.N. Venkatachaliah declared AP Transco as winner of the Golden Peacock Innovative Product / Service Award for the year 2024.

Chakradhar Babu received the award in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Sunjay Sudhir, Institute of Directors, India, chairman Dr. Tayeb Kamali, and other international dignitaries.