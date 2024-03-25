CM Mohan Yadav Announces Rs 1 Lakh Assistance To Injured In Fire Incident At Mahakaal Temple

In an unfortunate incident, fire broke out during 'Bhasma Aarti' in Ujjain's Mahakaal Temple. The cause of fire is reported to be 'gulaal' which devotees threw at the deity to play Holi. Some gulaal fell into the lamp and caught fire possibly due to the presence of volatile chemicals in it.

By the time fire could be brought under control, 14 people including priests had sustained burns. At the time of the incident, MP CM Mohan Yadav's son Vaibhav was also present on the temple premises. 9 people who sustained burns and injuries during the fire incident, have been taken to Indore for treatment.

CM Mohan Yadav and Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited the hospital and enquired after the well being of the victims and spoke to the doctors attending them. CM Mohan Yadav announced 1 Lakh rupees assistance to each of the victims and ordered a magisterial probe into the incident to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

In His statement on X, PM Modi stated that he was saddened by the unfortunate incident which took place on the occasion of Holi. He wished speedy recovery to the people injured in the incident and stated that state government along with local administration is doing everything possible to take care of the injured.