CM MK Stalin Writes to Jaisankar

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take proactive steps to revive the Joint Working Group of India and Sri Lanka and also to prevail upon the Sri Lankan authorities to release the fishermen from Tamil Nadu, along with their boats.

‘I have been writing to you about the repeated instances of apprehension of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities. Last week, I had sought your intervention seeking immediate release of 22 fishermen and their boats. Yet again, it is reported today (15-03-2024) that 15 fishermen including three from Tamil Nadu have been arrested and their boat has been seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, Stalin said in his letter on Friday.



The alarming frequency of such incidents and the consequent disruption of livelihoods had caused considerable angst and despair among the coastal communities in the State, he said.



‘It is extremely important to resolve this festering issue through diplomatic channels. Therefore, I urge you to take proactive steps to revive the Joint Working Group,’ he said.



