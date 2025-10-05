CM Majhi Urges Peace After Cuttack Clash During Durga Immersion

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday appealed to the residents of Cuttack to uphold peace and communal harmony in the wake of violent clashes that marred the Durga Puja idol immersion ceremony in the millennium city.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the Chief Minister described Cuttack as a city known for its rich heritage and centuries-old tradition of brotherhood.

“Cuttack is a thousand-year-old city and a symbol of communal harmony. Unfortunately, over the past few days, peace has been disrupted by the actions of certain miscreants,” Majhi said in a statement issued from Bhubaneswar.

He assured the public that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of inciting violence.

“The government will not tolerate any attempt to disturb social harmony. Troublemakers are under watch and will face the full force of the law,” he added.

Violence broke out late Friday night during the immersion procession near Dargha Bazar when a group allegedly hurled stones at devotees, leading to chaos and injuries. Several individuals, including police personnel, were hurt. Following an investigation using CCTV footage, six persons have been arrested so far.

The incident prompted large-scale protests on Sunday, with several Hindu organisations taking out a massive rally in Cuttack, demanding accountability and stronger preventive measures in future.

Calling for restraint, CM Majhi urged all communities to move forward together in peace. “Let us work in unity to preserve the city’s legacy and uphold its glory,” he said, appealing to residents not to fall prey to provocation or rumours.

Security has been heightened in sensitive areas as normalcy gradually returns to the city.