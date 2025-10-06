CM Majhi Unveils Rs 1,100-Cr Projects In Nuapada Hours Before Poll Schedule Announcement

BHUBANESWAR: In a move that drew political attention across Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a slew of developmental projects worth Rs 1,100 crore in Nuapada — just hours before the Election Commission declared the schedule for the Assembly bypolls and the Bihar elections.

Nuapada, which goes to the polls on November 11, will witness counting on November 14, following the untimely demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

Addressing a massive public gathering at the Mini Stadium in Nuapada, the Chief Minister inaugurated 109 completed projects worth Rs 64 crore and laid the foundation stones for 39 new ones estimated at Rs 159 crore. In addition, he announced irrigation projects worth Rs 802 crore, aimed at boosting agricultural growth and addressing long-standing water scarcity in the drought-prone region.

In a major administrative upgrade, Majhi declared Khariar Road as a Municipality, and Komna and Sinapali as Notified Area Councils (NACs) — fulfilling a key local demand.

“There has been a long-standing demand to upgrade the Komna block as an NAC. We have also decided to set up a Sub-Registrar’s office here. The double-engine government is committed to delivering results, not rhetoric,” the Chief Minister said.

He added, “Khariar Road NAC will be upgraded to a Municipality, and Sinapali will become an NAC. Our government believes in work, not promises.”

The Chief Minister’s visit — coming on the eve of the poll announcement — has set the political stage for what is expected to be a closely watched by-election.

According to Chief Electoral Officer R.S. Santhagopalan, 2,48,256 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the Nuapada bypoll. The constituency, known for its rugged terrain and agrarian base, has been a triangular contest battleground involving the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2024 Assembly elections, late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia had won the seat with 61,822 votes, defeating BJP’s Abhinandan Panda who polled 44,814 votes. The Congress had lagged behind, splitting its votes between rebel Ghasiram Majhi (50,941) and official nominee Sarat Pattanayak (15,501).

Political analysts say the Nuapada bypoll carries weight far beyond a single seat, serving as a litmus test for the state’s political climate. Its outcome, they note, could influence strategies for the 2027 panchayat and urban elections, setting the tone for the 2029 Assembly contest in Odisha.