CM Jagan Went to Delhi for AP’s Sake, Says Sajjala

Vijayawada: Government adviser and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has slammed TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu's move to stitch an alliance with the BJP and called him an opportunist “who can eat his own words without any remorse” to gain political benefits.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said, "Chandrababu would go anywhere to build an alliance. The TD chief is eating his own words (against Modi) and is begging with BJP for a poll alliance. This is proof that the TD-JS alliance is weak and they have no confidence to win the elections on their own."

On Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Delhi, Ramakrishna Reddy made it clear that this was to present the state’s requirements before the Centre.

Answering a question on how he viewed the idea of fielding a TD candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, Sajjala said it was unethical to think of fielding a candidate who lacked strength.

Ramakrishna Reddy said, "The TD is currently on ventilator and its chief Chandrababu is knocking on the doors of the same BJP leaders whom he has cursed repeatedly in the past."

“We are asking for votes by explaining to the voters about the welfare schemes the YSRC has implemented for the people in the past five years and highlighting the development done for the state by the Chief Minister,” he said.

Ramakrishan Reddy said there was no presence of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh and its present chief Y.S. Sharmila was working on the directions of the TD. "She is reading a script written by Chandrababu Naidu and she has no intention to work for the people of AP."