CM Jagan to Launch Bhavita Programme to Modernise Polytechnics and ITIs

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Bhavita, or the ‘cascading skills programme’ of the Department of Skills Development and Training here on March 5, Tuesday.

This marks the state government’s renewed thrust in shaping the future and creating opportunities for the youth through skill-enhancement courses. The event will be held at the Vizag Conventions, Madhurawada.Officials said the Cascading Skills Paradigm, Bhavita, marked a significant shift in the skilling ecosystem of the state. AP skills development and training department principal secretary S Suresh Kumar said the initiative would be launched by the CM in online mode. Development works of Rs 90 crore would be earmarked for modernising the polytechnics and ITIs in the state, he said.The event will also witness the exchange of a Memoranda of Understanding between the AP State Skill Development Corporation and many leading industries in the presence of the chief minister. He said these partnerships will foster collaboration and drive the skilling agenda of the state government forward. It would enable creation of wider job opportunities for the trained youth.He said the CM would launch 10 of the 13 new Skill Development Centres established under MPLADS, at a cost of Rs 70 lakh each. These centres would expand access to skill training opportunities for the state's youth, notably in the rural areas.The CM would unveil the Cascading Skills Ecosystem logo, a flying horse (Pegasus), aiming high against the backdrop of the shining Sun, “symbolising the aspirations of AP’s youth to aim high and achieve greater success.”Jagan Reddy would also launch the Skill Anthem, aimed at inspiring and motivating youth to pursue skill training programmes. There would also be the launch of the AP Skill Universe application, a robust IT platform that would be the hub for all skill development activities in the state.The Skill Universe empowers industries to efficiently identify skilled and trained manpower while providing unlimited opportunities to job aspirants.Under the modernisation plan, civil works would be taken up in 43 Polytechnics at a cost of Rs 44.32 crore and in 22 ITIs at Rs 43.77 crore.The event would also mark the graduation ceremony (job placement) for 7,110 candidates trained in various skill colleges and hubs in the state during the 2023-24 financial year.The ceremony would be telecast live to all polytechnics (88), ITIs (84), skill colleges (27) and hubs (192) across the state.The different wings under the SD and T department trained 2,61,968 candidates during the year. Suresh Kumar said, “In the last four years, skill development training was imparted at various vocations to 15,21,310 students. Of them, 3,84,370 have secured placement in 98 job roles in 20 different sectors.”Suresh Kumar explained that the Cascading Skills Paradigm would be a collaborative effort between the AP government and leading industries to modernise the existing skill development institutions, offer revised course curricula tailor-made to the industry needs and provide industry-based skill training. “We have so far signed 152 MoUs for industry-institution collaboration.”