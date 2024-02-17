CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Seventh List of Constituency In-charges

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as president of the YSRC, on Friday released his seventh list naming in-charges of Parchur and Kandukur Assembly constituencies.

As per the list, Yadam Balaji has been made in-charge of the Parchur Assembly segment.

Katari Aravinda Yadav has been made in-charge of Kandukur constituency, leaving sitting Kandukur YSRC MLA Mangunta Mahidhar Reddy empty handed.

Incidentally, there are reports that Mahidhar Reddy had recently met Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.