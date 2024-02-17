Top
Home » Nation

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Seventh List of Constituency In-charges

Nation
DC Correspondent
17 Feb 2024 6:36 AM GMT
YSRC Announces Leaders for Parchur and Kandukur Assembly Segments
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Seventh List of Constituency In-charges
x
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during the announcement.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as president of the YSRC, on Friday released his seventh list naming in-charges of Parchur and Kandukur Assembly constituencies.

As per the list, Yadam Balaji has been made in-charge of the Parchur Assembly segment.
Katari Aravinda Yadav has been made in-charge of Kandukur constituency, leaving sitting Kandukur YSRC MLA Mangunta Mahidhar Reddy empty handed.
Incidentally, there are reports that Mahidhar Reddy had recently met Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy Parchur Kandukur Constituency In-charges 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X