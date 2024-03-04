CM in Vizag Today to Unveil Bhavita, Launch Vision Visakha

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would unveil `The Cascading Skills Pradigm-Bhavita’ here on Tuesday in the presence of finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, other elected representatives and officials.

The programme is arranged by the state government in collaboration with the state Skill Development Corporation.

Through this programme, the government aims to provide industry-aligned skills to the workforce. This is a critical step in promoting long-term job prospects for the youth in AP, the government claimed.

The programme would provide persons with skills needed to succeed in the competitive labour market through strategic partnerships and creative programmes.

The Skill Cascading Paradigm consists of 192 skill centres and 26 skill colleges set across the state. These hubs and colleges will act as centres of excellence, offering industry-relevant training and encouraging collaboration between educational institutions and industry partners, an official release claimed.

Minister for finance and skill development, Buggana Rajendranath, said this was a bold move towards solving the state's skill development problems. “Through creative approaches and joint efforts, AP would produce a trained workforce capable of addressing the changing needs of the employment market.”

This programme will be carried out in a multi-tiered manner, engaging ministries, educational institutions, industrial partners and community organisations in a joint effort. This initiative aims to offer equal access to skill development opportunities for all AP youths by focusing special attention on high-unemployment and underemployment districts, the release said.

The CM will arrive in Visakhapatnam around 10.45 am on Tuesday and participate in the ‘Development Dialogue-Unveiling Vision Visakha’ at a private beach resort. Later, he would go to a convention centre at Madhurawada and launch the Cascading Skills Paradigm-Bhavitha.

Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanti) and senior officials visited both the venues and reviewed the arrangements.