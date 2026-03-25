CM Fadnavis Rebukes Legislative Overreach After Gorhe’s Suspension Directive

Mumbai: In what can be termed as a setback to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday made it clear that the Legislature cannot assume the executive’s role and the directions issued by the Legislature do not become the final authority, as any action against officials must be based on verified facts.

“The legislature cannot step into the shoes of the executive. The government has the right to assess whether a directive reflects the actual situation before implementing it. Just because directions have been given (by the legislature), it does not become the ultimate truth. The action will take place only based on ground reality,” said Mr. Fadnavis while addressing the Vidhan Parishad.

His remarks came a day after Vidhan Parishad Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed the government to suspend Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi following the controversy during the Satara Zilla Parishad president election, sparking a debate over the powers of the legislative chair.

“The Constitution has three branches - the judicial, legislative and executive branches, and they work independently. The legislature can give directions to the executive, and as a matter of respect, the executive tries to respect the legislature. But with all due respect to the chair, I want to say that the legislature cannot go into the shoes of the executive,” the chief minister said.

In the Satara ZP president’s election held on Friday, BJP’s Priya Shinde won, defeating the Shiv Sena-NCP candidate despite their majority. The BJP was accused of having poached Shiv Sena corporators in Satara and prevented two councillors from voting to secure the victory. During the polling, Satara Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena accused the police of attacking him.

The issue was raised by , who asked whether the deputy chairperson has the right to suspend an IPS officer and sought clarification over the matter.

Drawing a distinction with a recent case in the Vidhan Sabha, Fadnavis referred to the suspension of IAS officer M. Devender Singh and official Satish Padval, which was later revoked by Speaker Rahul Narwekar. He said that matter fell within the legislature’s domain as it occurred inside the House.

In contrast, incidents taking place outside the legislature fall under the executive’s jurisdiction, the CM said, reiterating that the executive remains answerable to the legislature.