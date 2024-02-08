CM Committed to Reopen Nizam Sugars Soon

Nizamabad: Congress MLA, P. Sudarshan Reddy, has said the state government is doing its best to reopen the long-defunct Nizam Sugar Factory soon.

Private management of Nizam Sugars, which owns 51 per cent share, is ready for a one-time settlement of its dues with the banks, he said.

“Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is committed to the revival of decades-old Nizam Sugars and has appointed a committee headed by minister D Sridhar Babu to facilitate its early reopening,” the MLA said.

Speaking to the media, the Bodhan MLA said a team of officials will be sent to neighbouring states to study the running of sugar factories there. “It is time to encourage farmers to cultivate sugarcane with high yield seeds,” he said.

He said the BRS government destroyed the sugarcane industry in the state and forced farmers to change their crop.

“The central government should declare its stand on ethanol production, which is related to the sugar industry. Remunerative price should be given to the sugarcane farmers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MLA visited the fruit market in Nizamabad. He interacted with the wholesale traders and learned about their problems. TPCC vice president Taher Bin Hamdan, general secretary G Gangadhar, district and town Congress presidents Manala Mohan Reddy, Kesha Venu and Narala Ratnakar were present.