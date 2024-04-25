CM Cautions People Against Heat Wave

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the people to take precautions against the heat wave that was affecting the State and protect children, the elderly, the infirm and pregnant mothers.

In a statement on Thursday, he said people should look out for symptoms of heat wave attack like dehydration, ennui, headache, muscle catch and dizziness and consume water, buttermilk, tender coconut water and other fluids to keep themselves hydrated.

He also urged them to wear cotton clothes and carry ORS packets with them, seek help if they felt uneasy and said that the government 2000 medical facilities like PHCs and hospitals were equipped to deal with people suffering from heat strokes.

Also 1038 water pandals have been set up to provide water to people forced to go into the sun and supply ORS packets.