Vijayawada: After taking a break for a day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would resume his Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra election campaign and address a public meeting on Monday.

The YSR Congress rank and file were deeply upset over the stone-pelting on Jagan Reddy and acted swiftly to garner mass support against such actions that, they say, were being organised by the TD-JS-BJP opposition alliance.

Jagan Reddy took treatment in the New Government Hospital here on Saturday night and returned to his MSBY camp site at Kesarapalli. He came to the hospital accompanied by his wife YS Bharati. It was speculated that he would go to his house at Tadepalli and take rest.

However, Jagan Reddy returned from hospital to the campsite at Kesarapalli, showing his strong determination to continue with the bus yatra.

YSRC general secretary Talasila Raghuram said the yatra will start from the Kesarapalli campsite at 9am on Monday. “ Jagan Reddy will continue with the tour and roadshows in Gannavaram, Atkur, Telaprolu bypass, Veeravalli cross, Hanuman Junction, and Puttagunta and will have a lunch break at Jonnapadu.

The CM will further conduct the roadshow in Jonnapadu and Janardhanapuram and address a public meeting at Nagarvarappadu on the outskirts of Gudivada at 3.30pm.

Later, he will continue the MBSY road show in Gudivada, Bommaluru, Gudlavalleru, Vemavaram, Pedana cross, Balliparru, Bantumalli bypass, Pendurru and will have the night’s stay at Sanagmudi.

YSRC activists, wearing black badges and holding black flags, staged a protest rally led by water resources minister Ambati Rambabu on Monday at Sattenapalli. Rambabu alleged that Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu came to know that AP people distrusted him despite making an alliance with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP hence hatched a conspiracy to provoke hardcore TD cadres against CM Jagan.

He reminded that Naidu instigated his cadres to carry out attacks on Jagan and he said that they would prove the conspiracy of Naidu and Nara Lokesh. “We can retaliate with similar stone pelting but the YSRC will not indulge in violence. We will organise peaceful protests and agitations.”

MLA and YSRC Narasaraopet LS candidate Poluboina Anil Yadav condemned the attack and said TD leaders, including Nara Lokesh, were fearful of losing their deposits in the 2024 elections hence hatched a conspiracy to attack Jagan Reddy.

Protests were held across AP condemning the stone attack on the CM, alleging that TD conspired for the elimination of Jagan Reddy.