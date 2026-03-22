CM Assures Action In ‘Godman’ Exploitation Case, Urges No Politicisation

MUMBAI: Amid opposition demands for action against political leaders allegedly linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that strict action would be taken against those found guilty. He also urged the Opposition not to politicise the issue, calling it a “matter of women’s dignity”.

Kharat is accused of sexually exploiting more than 50 women by claiming to possess divine healing powers. The case has sparked widespread outrage across the State, prompting the Chief Minister — who also holds the home portfolio — to assure that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe is being monitored at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut demanded that Cabinet ministers who allegedly attended Kharat’s ‘darbar’ be made co-accused in the case.

Kharat, arrested on March 17 on charges of rape and sexual harassment of a 35-year-old woman, is said to have had close links with several politicians, businessmen and celebrities. Photographs and videos circulating on social media purportedly show him with prominent leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Cabinet Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar.

Mr. Fadnavis described the case as “extremely serious”. “We exposed the case based on intelligence inputs. We are aware that due to social pressure, women do not come forward immediately in such cases. Efforts are being made to encourage and support victims and their families. Some women have started responding,” he said.

The CM added that the investigation is under close supervision of high ranking officers. “I have personally instructed the Director General of Police to monitor the case. A Special Investigation Team has been formed, and the Nashik Police Commissioner, along with the SIT, is conducting the probe. Nobody will be spared under any circumstances,” the Chief Minister said.

Accusing the Opposition of attempting to give the case a political colour, Mr. Fadnavis said, “If anyone has evidence, they should submit it to the police and action will be taken. Without evidence, attempts are being made to politicise the issue. Many people may have visited him, but action will be taken only against those involved in the crime.”

Mr. Fadnavis clarified that merely meeting Kharat does not constitute an offence and reiterated his appeal not to politicise the matter. He also defended the resignation of Rupali Chakankar as chairperson of the State Women Commission, citing her proximity to the accused. “In such circumstances, justice cannot be ensured without impartial investigation. She acknowledged this and stepped down,” he said.

Former minister and Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said that several politicians, including himself, were acquainted with Kharat due to his interest in astronomy, but denied any connection to his personal conduct. He also refuted claims that Kharat had any role in the functioning of the education department during his tenure as School Education Minister.