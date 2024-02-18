CM Announces Relief Firecracker Unit Victims

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to each of the families of the 10 persons who were killed in the fire accident at a firecracker unit near Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district on Saturday and Rs one lakh to those injured in the mishap.

Condoling the death of six men and four women, Stalin announced that the relief would be paid from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, while condoling the death, urged the government to check if all the firecracker units were adhering to safety norms.

PMK founder S Ramadoss wanted the government to pay Rs 25 lakh as relief to the families of those who died and Rs 10 lakh compensation to the injured.