CM Adityanath greets people on Makar Sankranti, Pongal

Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended greetings to the people on the harvest festivals Makar Sankranti and Pongal.While some places observed Makar Sankranti on Wednesday, many in Uttar Pradesh are celebrating it on Thursday.

"On this auspicious occasion of the sacred festival 'Makar Sankranti,' dedicated to the worship of the public faith and the universal father Lord Sun, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees who take a holy dip in the sacred confluence (of rivers) to earn the benefits of virtue," the chief minister said.

"May the grace of Lord Sun and the blessings of Mother Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati always remain upon everyone," he added.

In another post, Adityanath extended greetings for Pongal.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all on the sacred Pongal festival dedicated to the agricultural culture, nature conservation, and the valour of the food provider farmers," he said.

"May this festival, which conveys the message of prosperity and harmony, fill everyone's life with happiness, peace, joy, and good health," the chief minister added.