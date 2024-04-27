Cleric from UP's Rampur killed in Ajmer mosque, probe underway

Ajmer (Rajasthan): A cleric was killed inside a mosque in the Daurai area of Ajmer on Saturday morning, an officer said.

The victim was determined to be a resident of Rampur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the officer added.

Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Singh, the officer-in-charge of Ramganj police station, said the incident took place around 3 am on Saturday in the Kanchan Nagar area of Daurai.

The victim, a maulana (an Islamic cleric), was killed in a mosque located in Kanchan Nagar, Daurai, in the Ajmer area, the officer informed.

Upon receiving word of the incident, a police team arrived at the scene, the officer said, adding that six minor children were believed to be present inside the mosque complex at the time of the incident.

The police are working to ensure the safety of the children, who are believed to be the key witnesses to the incident, and provide them all the necessary support, the officer added.

Singh said the preliminary investigation suggests that three masked individuals were involved in the attack.

The police are going through the CCTV footage from the area for more leads on the assailants and their motive for the killing, the officer added.

This is a developing story and further leads are awaited.