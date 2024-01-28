Cleaner of Bus Carrying YSRC Workers Dies

Visakhapatnam: The cleaner of a bus carrying YSRC workers to the YSRC Siddham meeting died after he slipped and fell under the bus.

Police said Uppada Lakshmana Rao (48), resident of Kusalapuram village of Etcherla mandal, who was cleaner of the bus, was travelling on the footboard of the bus, which was taking YSRC cadres to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting in Bheemili.

However, he slipped and came under the tyres of the bus, dying on the spot.

Police have registered a case and shifted his body to the government hospital for post-mortem.




